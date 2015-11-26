Painting through the stormA Christchurch couple undertaking drug rehabilitation are using art as part of their recovery to a happier, healthier life. For the past several years, Liz Cropp and Bob Moulder have been trying to get their lives back on track. Cropp hit rock bottom...Page 1
A Christchurch couple undertaking drug rehabilitation are using art as part of their recovery to a happier, healthier life. For the past several years, Liz Cropp and Bob M... more
Leaving a legacy of love

Harley Melhopt and his partner Sam Thompson have three beautiful children - Riley, 8, Naiah, 3, and Laken who turned one this week. The couple, who have been together for ten years, plan to marry at Sams family home in a few months. Weve always...
Harley Melhopt and his partner Sam Thompson have three beautiful children - Riley, 8, Naiah, 3, and Laken who turned one this week. The couple, who have been together for ... more
Pedicabs hit the city centre

Wearing a panda onesie and a Minion helmet, Andrew Thorn cycled passengers from bar to bar in the CBD on his three-wheeled Pedicab bicycle in the early hours of Sunday morning. Thorn was trialling his new start-up company Pedicabs New Zealand in...
Wearing a panda onesie and a Minion helmet, Andrew Thorn cycled passengers from bar to bar in the CBD on his three-wheeled Pedicab bicycle in the early hours of Sunday mor... more
FROM THE EDITOR

The internet is amazing. What on earth did we do before we could find the answer to all our troubling issues and burning questions online. I was talking to someone yesterday who spoke about the mystery and adventure of delving into an encyclopaedia...
The internet is amazing. What on earth did we do before we could find the answer to all our troubling issues and burning questions online. I was talking to someone yesterd... more
One extraordinary artist

Korean-born Da Won Choi spent most of his childhood drawing - his main form of communication. His parents noticed he drew cars in three dimensional form rather than just connecting lines like other four year olds. In 2000, his father was invited to...
Korean-born Da Won Choi spent most of his childhood drawing - his main form of communication. His parents noticed he drew cars in three dimensional form rather than just c... more
FROM THE EDITOR

This week I celebrated my birthday, and Im astonishingly uninspired by it. Long gone are the days of treating myself and making a big deal. It seems birthdays roll around like Sundays now. As do the school holidays, which get underway - again - next...
This week I celebrated my birthday, and I'm astonishingly uninspired by it. Long gone are the days of treating myself and making a big deal. It seems birthdays roll around... more
FROM THE EDITOR

Its been a week of looking forward. Im still delving into bees, and the news out of the States last week that millions of honey bees had been inadvertently killed off by spray meant to kill zikacarrying moquitoes has almost tipped me over into...
It's been a week of looking forward. I'm still delving into bees, and the news out of the States last week that millions of honey bees had been inadvertently killed off by... more
FROM THE EDITOR

Ihave had a most enjoyable week talking to bee people. Ive discovered that those who keep bees or are passionate about bees are lovely individuals. As one lovely lady said to me, spending time at the bee club is like hanging out with your favourite...
Ihave had a most enjoyable week talking to bee people. I've discovered that those who keep bees or are passionate about bees are lovely individuals. As one lovely lady sai... more
Aiming for the Paralympics

With the 2016 Paralympic Games starting in Rio next month, a young Christchurch boy aspires to represent New Zealand in several years time. Thomas Chin, 16, said when he was young, his brothers would play sports and he always wanted to join...
FROM THE EDITOR

The olympics are done and dusted for another four years, and we now head into another, equally exciting race - for seats around the local council and community board tables. I love elections. I used to be utterly disinterested, but a few years working...
The olympics are done and dusted for another four years, and we now head into another, equally exciting race - for seats around the local council and community board table... more
Its vandalism, illegal and it costs

A Casebrook resident, fed up with persistent tagging in his area, suspects police have washed their hands of graffiti vandalism. Ray ORourke, a 40-year resident of the area, reported repeated tagging to the Christchurch City Council, but said Papanui...
A Casebrook resident, fed up with persistent tagging in his area, suspects police have washed their hands of graffiti vandalism. Ray O'Rourke, a 40-year resident of the ar... more
Flips, tricks and a foam pit

With snow well and truly coating our mountain tops, a Christchurch snow sports store is offering customers more than your average ski gear shop. Before hitting the slopes, Canterbury skate and ski enthusiasts are learning to free-style in a freeride...
With snow well and truly coating our mountain tops, a Christchurch snow sports store is offering customers more than your average ski gear shop. Before hitting the slopes,... more
Its all on riding with sons

For years, Casebrook solo dad Brian Laurie longed to ride around Hagley Park with his boys and picnic under the trees. Life in a wheelchair put the brakes on that. What seemed like a pulled muscle while working in a building site in 2003 turned out...
For years, Casebrook solo dad Brian Laurie longed to ride around Hagley Park with his boys and picnic under the trees. Life in a wheelchair put the brakes on that. What se... more
FROM THE EDITOR

Iread a lovely quote the other day, which I emailed to myself and promptly lost. Beware the barrenness of the busy life. Some bloke named Socrates penned the thought, and I wonder if were actually busier than he was, or if were just worse at...
Iread a lovely quote the other day, which I emailed to myself and promptly lost. ''Beware the barrenness of the busy life.'' Some bloke named Socrates penned the thought, ... more
Breathing life into Otukaikino

Thousands of native trees have been planted in an effort to make one of Canterburys last remaining wetlands a self-sustaining ecosystem again. The Otukaikino wetlands, just south of the Waimakariri River, had received $212,000 in funding from the...
Thousands of native trees have been planted in an effort to make one of Canterbury's last remaining wetlands a self-sustaining ecosystem again. The Otukaikino wetlands, ju... more
Neighbours David and Goliath ba..

Neighbours are pushing back against the proposed expansion of BP Oils Edgeware service station site. BP Oil lodged a resource consent with the Christchurch City Council (CCC) to redevelop and expand the site at 79 Edgeware Road to meet high customer...
Neighbours are pushing back against the proposed expansion of BP Oil's Edgeware service station site. BP Oil lodged a resource consent with the Christchurch City Council (... more
Brookes road to recovery

Despite knowing she may never walk normally again, Brooke Solly will not let a wheelchair stop her living life to the full. The 22-year-old shepherd from Ranfurly, Otago, is recovering from severe spinal injuries after crashing her ute in Lawrence,...
Despite knowing she may never walk normally again, Brooke Solly will not let a wheelchair stop her living life to the full. The 22-year-old shepherd from Ranfurly, Otago, ... more
Plenty to celebrate for indoor sport..

Work is about to begin on a $5 million indoor sports centre featuring New Zealands first 200-metre full circumference running track. Celebration Lions Sports Trust manager Corey Watkinson expects the first half of the Christchurch development to be...
Work is about to begin on a $5 million indoor sports centre featuring New Zealand's first 200-metre full circumference running track. Celebration Lions Sports Trust manage... more
750km, 100 days, $10,000

A plucky young Christchurch woman is poised to run 750kms over 100 days to raise $10,000 for respiratory research and is looking for sponsors. Emily Arps embarks on her personal mission on July 1, possibly running 7km from her home in St Albans to...
A plucky young Christchurch woman is poised to run 750kms over 100 days to raise $10,000 for respiratory research and is looking for sponsors. Emily Arps embarks on her pe... more
High-handed council flayed

New Brighton identity Alan Cockburn has come out swinging against the city councils highhanded attitude toward the battling coastal suburb declaring snobbery is alive and well in Christchurch. The retired businessman has quit as chairman of...
New Brighton identity Alan Cockburn has come out swinging against the city council's ''highhanded'' attitude toward the battling coastal suburb declaring ''snobbery is ali... more
Athletics back on track

The days of a four hour round trip for a 12 second dash are over. Christchurch athletes needing to run 100m on the track have been travelling 150km to Timaru following the loss of QEII Park. However, the Papanui Toc H Athletic Club is now the proud...
The days of a four hour round trip for a 12 second dash are over. Christchurch athletes needing to run 100m on the track have been travelling 150km to Timaru following the... more
New life for red zone home

Rachael Faatili says it felt like home the moment she and her two boys walked into the restored 3 bedroom house they can call their own, on a sunny block in Wainoni last Friday. The house, transferred from Burwoods red zone to a section in Ottawa Rd...
Rachael Faatili says it felt like home the moment she and her two boys walked into the restored 3 bedroom house they can call their own, on a sunny block in Wainoni last F... more
PI fitness a young enterprise

When three Linwood College students were tasked to come up with a problem that faced them or their community, Inez Alavasi, Senirewa Tagicakiverata and Havana Aaifou floated an ambitious idea for their Young Enterprise project. The Year 12 trio...
When three Linwood College students were tasked to come up with a problem that faced them or their community, Inez Alavasi, Senirewa Tagicakiverata and Havana Aaifou float... more
Treasured medal gets new home

Pursued by an extraordinary chain of events, St Margarets College first-day student Ursula Henrietta Tothill could never have foreseen her future in one of Cairos ritziest suburbs on the sweeping family estate of a handsome Armenian she was destined...
Pursued by an extraordinary chain of events, St Margaret's College first-day student Ursula Henrietta Tothill could never have foreseen her future in one of Cairo's ritzie... more
Halswell skate park decision

A skate zone in a family-oriented park planned within Halswell Domain should curb anti-social behaviour rather than encourage it, a city youth leader says. Responding to residents concerns, Christchurch Youth Council secretary Liam Stretch said...
A skate zone in a family-oriented park planned within Halswell Domain should curb anti-social behaviour rather than encourage it, a city youth leader says. Responding to r... more
Lau

When she interviewed for a CanTeen vacancy five years ago, Sarah Apiata knew instantly it was the ideal role for her as it fulfilled her passion for working with people. Eight years prior, she ran a fundraiser for CanTeen - an organisation supporting...
When she interviewed for a CanTeen vacancy five years ago, Sarah Apiata knew instantly it was the ideal role for her as it fulfilled her passion for working with people. E... more
Plea to back top rowing course

A 2.25km international flatwater course at Kerrs Reach would bring the worlds top rowers and kayakers to Christchurch, Canterbury Rowing regional manager John Wylie said. However, the desperate need was for adequate safe training, accessible daily,...
A 2.25km international flatwater course at Kerrs Reach would bring the world's top rowers and kayakers to Christchurch, Canterbury Rowing regional manager John Wylie said.... more
Wartime romance endured

In 1941 as the Battle for Crete raged, 14-year-old Marika Lagonikakis risked her life taking supplies and information to exhausted allied stragglers, little dreaming she would marry one. New Zealander Ian Begg was one of 7500 New Zealanders deployed...
In 1941 as the Battle for Crete raged, 14-year-old Marika Lagonikakis risked her life taking supplies and information to exhausted allied stragglers, little dreaming she w... more
Live brighter, All Right.

As the days cool and the nights get longer, its natural to turn inward and think about hibernating. As Cantabrians, weve had more than our fair share of challenges and changes and the changing season can seem like just another bump in the road. To...
As the days cool and the nights get longer, it's natural to turn inward and think about hibernating. As Cantabrians, we've had more than our fair share of challenges and c... more
Heritage site eyesore to go

Clearance of the Sydenham Heritage Church rubble will start within the next two months or so. This follows a long-awaited insurance payout to the owner Sydenham Heritage Trust, five years after the historic Gothic stone church, built in 1878, was...
Clearance of the Sydenham Heritage Church rubble will start within the next two months or so. This follows a long-awaited insurance payout to the owner Sydenham Heritage T... more
PM signs off on school project

Corbin Revis got the prime ministerial seal of approval on his latest school project. The Elmwood School pupil had Prime Minister John Key sign his project when the PM was in Canterbury last week. It all started when the sevenyear-old had to do a...
Corbin Revis got the prime ministerial seal of approval on his latest school project. The Elmwood School pupil had Prime Minister John Key sign his project when the PM was... more
Dad dreams of ride with sons

Casebrook solo dad Brian Laurie longs for a day out with his boys. Life in a wheelchair has put the brakes on that. A fit, active builder, Brian never thought twice about the click in his left shoulder as he was working on a house in February...
Casebrook solo dad Brian Laurie longs for a day out with his boys. Life in a wheelchair has put the brakes on that. A fit, active builder, Brian never thought twice about ... more
30-year gaps a unique milestone

It was an extra special family gathering for the Fitzgibbons this year, as 2016 marks a unique 30 year age gap between family members. Max Fitzgibbon and Teresa Fitzgibbon are both looking forward to their 90th birthdays on September 29 and March 18...
It was an extra special family gathering for the Fitzgibbons this year, as 2016 marks a unique 30 year age gap between family members. Max Fitzgibbon and Teresa Fitzgibbon... more
Pier woes tackled in new offensive

Sunday fishing off the New Brighton pier has been banned in a year-long trial. The Burwood Pegasus Community Board decision means noone can fish or use crab pots from 10am to 5pm on Sundays. This will be reviewed by the Christchurch City Council...
Sunday fishing off the New Brighton pier has been banned in a year-long trial. The Burwood Pegasus Community Board decision means noone can fish or use crab pots from 10am... more
Bright ideas see teens win big

Cashmere High School is on cloud nine after its massive $100,000 cash prize awarded by the United Arab Emirates in a prestigious international sustainable energy competition. The school swept the field in the Zayed Future Energy Prize in the Global...
Cashmere High School is on cloud nine after its massive $100,000 cash prize awarded by the United Arab Emirates in a prestigious international sustainable energy competiti... more
Guiding city to brighter times

As part of GirlGuiding NZs CBee16 Guide Jamboree programme, girls participate in a community action project to give something worthwhile back to the city of Christchurch. Each day a bus load of different girls from the six-day camp turned up at the...
As part of GirlGuiding NZ's CBee16 Guide Jamboree programme, girls participate in a community action project to give something worthwhile back to the city of Christchurch.... more
Rhodes tradition of light renewed

An illuminated 19-metre high Norfolk pine on the Cashmere hills marks a new beginning for Rhodes on Cashmere retirement centre, the roots of which track back to 1886. It is the first time since the earthquakes the coloured Christmas lights have been...
An illuminated 19-metre high Norfolk pine on the Cashmere hills marks a new beginning for Rhodes on Cashmere retirement centre, the roots of which track back to 1886. It i... more
Relief as Pages Rd restored

After a year of detours and road cones, Pages Rd, the main route to the citys eastern beaches, will reopen to two-way traffic in the next day or two. East-bound traffic had been detoured via Wainoni Rd, with a large part of the main route reduced to...
After a year of detours and road cones, Pages Rd, the main route to the city's eastern beaches, will reopen to two-way traffic in the next day or two. East-bound traffic h... more
Light shed on Polish heritage

Balloons in Polands national red and white were released into the sky above Park Tce this week as the South Islands Polish community, some in national dress, celebrated the unveiling of a heritage street lamp at a civic ceremony on site. The lamp...
Balloons in Poland's national red and white were released into the sky above Park Tce this week as the South Island's Polish community, some in national dress, celebrated ... more
Love living here - its a great plac..

For the second day in a row passengers on board a Black Cat Cruise have had an experience of a lifetime. Sightings of pods of Orcas in Akaroa Harbour thrilled those on board a passenger boat Monday November 30. On Sunday a separate set of passengers...
For the second day in a row passengers on board a Black Cat Cruise have had an experience of a lifetime. Sightings of pods of Orcas in Akaroa Harbour thrilled those on boa... more